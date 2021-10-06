‘Why do we seek approval from West?’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui of his Emmy nomination

For his performance in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated for the 2021 International Emmy Awards in the best actor category.

“Of course it means that we’re doing something right,” the 47-year-old said of his nomination to an Indian tabloid. “An Emmy, even in the international section, is a huge endorsement of excellence. But we don’t have to look westward for approval all the time.”

“Everything we do, we need a pat on the back from the West,” he continued. “This is wrong. To me, an acknowledgment of my hard work is just as important from home as it is from abroad.”

“I was in Cannes with Geetu Mohandas’ Liars Dice, Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav, and Nandita Das’ Manto. Manto was the 9th film of mine that I was in Cannes with.”

“In 2018 Hollywood Reporter called me the Indian Marcello Mastroianni,” Siddiqui said. “I couldn’t sleep for days. Marcello Mastroianni is one of my favorite actors. But then so is Dilip Kumar. I’d be just as happy to be compared with him.”