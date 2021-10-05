“Women are even more fabulous in our 50s” Says Sophie Wessex
Sophie Wessex is candid about the importance of spreading awareness about menopause’s effects.
The Countess of Wessex took part in a roundtable discussion with the charity Wellbeing of Women to support the ‘Menopaused Workplace Pledge’ initiative.
“Women having to leave the workplace because of the menopause is tragic. We are fabulous in our 40s, and we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s and we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women,” she said.
“Together, we can support the thousands of women out there who form the backbone of our workforce. We cannot let anyone leave the workplace, feeling that they have got to slope off into the shadows. We have to be able to change that,” she shared.
“I’ve always found out when we talk about women’s’ health, actually, it’s actually preceded by talking about women’s problems or issues, which immediately puts it into a negative light,” she said.
She went on to say that she hopes to normalize taboo topics such as these by raising them “out into the open, and not making it some kind of behind closed doors conversation.”
