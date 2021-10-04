Yasra Rizvi shares a powerful picture to raise awareness against forced marriages

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasra Rizvi has gained immense appreciation and fame after delivering her stellar acting skills.

Yasra Rizvi took to her Instagram and share a powerful picture to raise awareness against forced marriages and divorce shaming.

“Shaadi aik social contract hai jisme huqooq aur faraaiz dono fariqain ke hote hain, isse umer qaid ya sazaa-e-moat samajh laina khud apne saath zyaadti hai,” she wrote in one of his posts.

Rizvi reinstates that marriage “is a social contract which gives both parties involved their due rights and responsibilities. And to carry out that commitment like a life or death sentence is unfair.”

In another post, the Churails star wrote, “Stand up for your daughters and sisters and friends and female relatives and abused neighbours or that random woman being beaten up by her husband in a restaurant while he says ‘yeh hamara aapas ka maamla hai’ before you get to carry one of your own to the graveyard just because you were too busy being polite!”