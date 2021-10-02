Yumna Zaidi looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 30th July 1989. She is a well-known showbiz personality who has been active since 2012.
Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous actress posted multiple photos in a dazzling red dress. Yumna could be seen striking poses in red frock. She posted the caption “I like the 2nd picture…. Which one do you like ?”
Have a look!
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Zah e Naseeb, Dil Kia Karai, Pinjra, Guzaarish, Aap ki Kaneez, Teri raah mein rul gaye and many more.
