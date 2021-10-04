Zhalay Sarhadi looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos

Tahir Yameen

04th Oct, 2021. 06:20 pm
Zhalay

Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked in the entertainment industry since 2008.

Zhalay Sarhadi shares her gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The beautiful star looks simple-yet-amazing in a shalwar kameez.

She posted the caption “We are happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time ……”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red hearts emoticons for their favorite actress.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

19 mins ago
Maya Ali oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a...
53 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on...
53 mins ago
Ayeza Khan looks glorious in colorful ensembles, see photos

Ayeza Khan is a talented, diverse, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model...
2 hours ago
Blake Shelton writes emotional birthday note for wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton recently took to social media to pay honor to his...
3 hours ago
Jennifer Garner accidentally sends a selfie to wrong number

Jennifer Garner shared an embarrassing social media moment in which she sent...
3 hours ago
Jerry Seinfeld apologised for depicting an inappropriate relationship in "Bee Movie"

Jerry Seinfeld, an American comedian, and actor, has apologized for the sexual...