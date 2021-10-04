Zhalay Sarhadi looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked in the entertainment industry since 2008.
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The beautiful star looks simple-yet-amazing in a shalwar kameez.
She posted the caption “We are happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time ……”
Have a look!

Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red hearts emoticons for their favorite actress.
