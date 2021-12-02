2. Shaan Request PM Imran Khan to Impose a Ban on Indian Cinema.

Shaan, one of the finest and versatile actors in Pakistan’s entertainment industry has never shied away from showing his patriotic side.

This time too he urges PM Imran to ban the Indian cinema. His patriotism may seem extreme when it comes to the entertainment industry as his main agenda has always been to ban Indian content in Pakistan.

That is what he brought up again and gained all the attention. He requested humbly to continue the ban on the Bollywood in Pakistan.

In his tweet he wrote, “PM Imran Khan, please protect the cultural borders of Pakistan. No Indian-origin film should be released in Pakistan. India has banned all Pakistani content including singers, artists, films, and music. Respect and equality must be a pivotal part in any trade.”

His Tweet did not sit well with a lot of people and they raised questions about some of his work and other Pakistani content as well. Shan went into a keyboard battle with a lot of people to defend his tweet.

Should art suffer the consequences of borders? That is only for you to decide.