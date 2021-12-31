2021 Recap: 10 times Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan stunned with gorgeous looks

Here are 10 photos of Esra Bilgic over the last two years that she posted on her Instagram account.

In the first image, Esra appears to be carefully contemplating something. The starlet is dressed in a blackish coat with a maroon shirt underneath.

In her second post, Esra shared two photos in which she wears a striking clothing as well as a lovely winter costume.

The third post, which consists of three stills, is all about her glance from the drama. Esra is wearing royal blue in the first two photographs of the post, but in the third photo, she steals the show with her brow outfit and cap, and what can we say about her shying eyes when she looks down?

Esra’s gorgeous beauty are the focus of her fourth photograph. The actress is seen in the photo with one hand over her face and a solemn expression.

Esra’s photo number five left fans speechless. What to say as the sunlight reflects on her face as she closes her eyes and puts both hands behind her head? Her smile, on the other hand, enhances her beauty.

Esra is wearing a whitish dress with blackish flowers and a black sunglass in photo number six.

She is seen getting ready to fulfil her duties in photo number seven, which shows her make-up.

The eighth post features two super-cool photographs of the ‘Halime Sultan’ character. She is seen drawing in a handful of images while wearing a pinkish shirt.

In photo nine, Esra is dressed in a dramatic black ensemble and can be seen looking upstairs with her left hand near her forehead.

Esra looks sleepy in the tenth shot, which is a black and white photograph.