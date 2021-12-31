2021 Recap: Esha Gupta, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Prove Purple Was Colour Of The Year

31st Dec, 2021.
Alia Bhatt

2021 Recap: Esha Gupta, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Prove Purple Was Colour Of The Year

Many more celebs, like Esha Gupta, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani, wore purple dresses this year.

 

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta steals the spotlight in a purple dress with a plunging neckline. (Image: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks flawless in a royal purple lehenga with an elbow length blouse. (Image: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar redefines elegance in a purple metallic moulded dress. (Image: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks sexy in a purple pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan is flaunting her sensuous curves in a sequinned saree. (Image: Instagram)

Malvika Raaj

Malvika Raaj flaunts her sexy curves in a shimmering purple dress. (Image: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a floral wonder in her lilac corset mini dress that’s perfect for a date night. (Image: Instagram)

 

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor nails an elegant purple gown with floral designs. (Image: Instagram)

 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in a purple tie-and-dye attire. (Image: Instagram)

