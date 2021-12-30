2021 Recap: Katrina Kaif’s BEST & WORST Looks in Indian outfits in 2021

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 08:44 pm
Katrina Kaif

2021 Recap: Katrina Kaif’s BEST & WORST Looks in Indian outfits in 2021

Katrina Kaif may have had the best year of her life in 2021. From a long-awaited picture that eventually came out in theatres to shooting a film all over the world to marrying the love of her life. With her ethnic looks, advertising looks, and jaw dropping bridal looks, the actress gave us huge goals. Aside from that, she spent the first half of the year at home, putting up some incredibly stylish casual wear ensembles. Katrina also flew halfway around the world for the Tiger 3 shoot, and she rocked some adorable vacation ensembles. Let’s take a look back at the newest bride’s best fashion moments from this year, as well as a fashion miss.

Best Looks  

Saree Looks

Katrina Kaif Saree

Lehenga 

Katrina Kaif Lehnga

Saree Gown 

Katrina Kaif Saree gown

Bridal Looks 

Katrina Kaif Bridal Looks

Airport Looks 

Katrina Kaif

Casual Looks 

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Winter Looks 

Katrina Kaif

Corset Dress 

Katrina Kaif

One-Shoulder 

Katrina Kaif

Satin 

Katrina Kaif

Fashion Miss

Katrina Kaif

Katrina never disappoints when it comes to fashion, and she didn’t disappoint us this year either. The attire she wore to the screening of Sardar Udham, on the other hand, we think could have been styled better. A purple hoodie was paired with a black acid wash button-down skirt. The components didn’t seem to go together, and the ankle-length boots were an odd choice for the overall look.

Read More

41 seconds ago
Sara Ali Khan shares her most iconic moments of 2021

Actress Sara Ali Khan had a creative and productive 2021 in her...
25 mins ago
Alizeh Shah’s 2021 Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures and Videos

Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential....
47 mins ago
Dananeer Mobeen talks about criticism for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan

Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to prominence overnight with her...
48 mins ago
Dananeer aka 'pawri' girl discloses how she chooses not to focus online trolling

Dananeer Mobeen, the popular pawri girl, rose to immense recognition after her...
50 mins ago
Sana Fakhar dance moves at Areeba Habib’s mayun goes viral

The wedding festivities for Areeba Habib have are in full swing, and...
1 hour ago
Stunning Disha Patani shares sizzling looks from her beach vacation

Actress Disha Patani is a Bollywood diva, her Instagram handle clearly depicts her...