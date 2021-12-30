2021 Recap: Katrina Kaif’s BEST & WORST Looks in Indian outfits in 2021
Katrina Kaif may have had the best year of her life in 2021. From a long-awaited picture that eventually came out in theatres to shooting a film all over the world to marrying the love of her life. With her ethnic looks, advertising looks, and jaw dropping bridal looks, the actress gave us huge goals. Aside from that, she spent the first half of the year at home, putting up some incredibly stylish casual wear ensembles. Katrina also flew halfway around the world for the Tiger 3 shoot, and she rocked some adorable vacation ensembles. Let’s take a look back at the newest bride’s best fashion moments from this year, as well as a fashion miss.
Best Looks
Saree Looks
Lehenga
Saree Gown
Bridal Looks
Airport Looks
Casual Looks
Winter Looks
Corset Dress
One-Shoulder
Satin
Fashion Miss
Katrina never disappoints when it comes to fashion, and she didn’t disappoint us this year either. The attire she wore to the screening of Sardar Udham, on the other hand, we think could have been styled better. A purple hoodie was paired with a black acid wash button-down skirt. The components didn’t seem to go together, and the ankle-length boots were an odd choice for the overall look.
Read More
Sara Ali Khan shares her most iconic moments of 2021
Actress Sara Ali Khan had a creative and productive 2021 in her...
Alizeh Shah’s 2021 Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures and Videos
Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential....
Dananeer Mobeen talks about criticism for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan
Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to prominence overnight with her...
Dananeer aka 'pawri' girl discloses how she chooses not to focus online trolling
Dananeer Mobeen, the popular pawri girl, rose to immense recognition after her...
Sana Fakhar dance moves at Areeba Habib’s mayun goes viral
The wedding festivities for Areeba Habib have are in full swing, and...