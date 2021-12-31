2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Ayesha Omar

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 11:14 pm
Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar the charming actress from Pakistan is nothing less than being the epitome of beauty. Her gorgeous pictures often win hearts of her fans on social media.  Ayesha Omar has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. Ayesha surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.

She is among the most celebrated and prominent actresses of Pakistani drama industry. She has managed to make her mark in a short time span and has been lucky enough to work from the start of her career with the big names of entertainment industry.

Let’s take a look at gorgeous Instagram photos of Ayesha Omar.

Ayesha Omar

Read More

3 mins ago
Falak Shabbir droll over Sarah Khan’s latest pictures

The real-life cute couple of the Pakistani media industry Sarah and Falak...
6 mins ago
2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Mehvish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat the charming actress from Pakistan is nothing less than being...
11 mins ago
2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress...
11 mins ago
Aiman Khan enjoys snowfall in Murree, see photos

Aiman Khan, a well-known and most adored celebrity in Pakistan’s drama industry,...
16 mins ago
2021 Recap: Top 10 BOLD and BRAVE Photos of Aima Baig

Aima Baig, a gorgeous Pakistani actress, is nothing short of a vision...
29 mins ago
Throwback when Faryal Mehmood's fearless pictures went viral

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is one of the boldest actresses in the...