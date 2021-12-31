2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Sana Fakhar
Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress and model in the entertainment industry. She has won the hearts of people through her acting and won the best actress award at Nigar Awards for her work in Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa.
The unapologetically bold and fierce Sana Fakhar ventured made her mark in the Pakistani media industry and she keeps on proving she has a lot more in store for us. This time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/pYq6Zs255G
— Sana Fakhar (@SanaSensation) November 27, 2021
Black and white can transform a scene into something magical 🖤🤍#SanaFakhar #actress #blackandwhite #artist #blackandwhitephotography pic.twitter.com/3HnuagzDnv
— Sana Fakhar (@SanaSensation) December 4, 2021
Life is better in black and white 🖤#SanaFakhar #actress #blackandwhite #artist #black #blackandwhitephotography pic.twitter.com/MeUF33AzUr
— Sana Fakhar (@SanaSensation) November 28, 2021
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
