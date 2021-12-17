Deaths at Astroworld Festival In Houston Takes a Different Angle.

The ten deaths in a stampede during the rapper Travis Scott’s concert at Astroworld in Houston last month took a new angle. Harris County medical examiner, on Thursday said that the deaths were accidental.

According to the examiner’s report, the victims, aged between 9 and 27, died of compression asphyxia after being crushed to death. Another 300 persons were injured amid the 50,000-strong crowd stampede.

Victims were penned in on three sides by barriers. They were unable to flee as tens of thousands of fans raced to the stage to see Scott perform. According to eyewitnesses, people were trampled as they tumbled to the ground. In all ten cases, the medical examiner ruled out murder, or death caused by another person.

“This reopens a fresh wound for many families who are still trying to make sense of what happened,” said Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County executive.

Scott’s spokeswoman declined to react right away. Requests for comment from his lawyers and Live Nation representatives were not returned. A spokeswoman with the Houston Police Department declined to respond as well.

Although no charges have been filed by the police. At least 200 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, festival promoter Live Nation Entertainment, the NRG Park concert venue, etc.

According to Houston Chief Troy Finner, the performance went on for more than 30 minutes after it was deemed a mass casualty. Even after the officers requested the promoter to stop.

According to his attorney, Scott didn’t realize the full depth of what had transpired until the next morning. The Rapper also offered to help with the families’ funeral expenses.