On December 27, Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 56 years old. The celebrity revealed release dates, confirmed titles, new projects, cameo crossovers. Also, a prospective collaboration with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan as a gift to his fans.

Salman took a break from celebrating with his family and friends at his Panvel Farmhouse to speak with the media. The star confirmed that Shah Rukh and he will make extended appearances in each other’s upcoming films Tiger 3 and Pathan, respectively. He also shared an update on his upcoming film Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Salman previously indicated that a sequel to his smash flick Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works. He also disclosed the confirmed title for the sequel, Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, in an update. Salman also confirmed the sequel to his popular comedy ‘No Entry’, giving fans one surprise after another.

Salman, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor will be a part of the new film. Apart from them, no additional cast members have been confirmed for No Entry Mein Entry.