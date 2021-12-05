5 times Alizeh Shah made our heads turn in bridal shoots
Alizeh Shah has one of the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram feeds we’ve seen, consisting of a mix of her work and her personal life, the style diva always has something new to share with her fans. And today, we’ve compiled for you 5 times that Alizeh Shah left us speechless with her bridal photo-shoots.
- When she made a radiant nikkah bride
Donning an all-white kalidaar with dull gold kaam on and a statement jhoomar, Alizeh sure had the hearts of many!
- When she shined the brightest among rich marigolds
Alizeh made quite the traditional mayoun bride surrounded by marigolds and choosing to make her chunky jhumkas the center of attention
- When she flaunted her all red lehenga
There’s something about the bride donning an all-red ensemble that makes her look regal yet timeless and Alizeh Shah nailed it here
- When she went ivory-gold
Pastels and metallic silvers and greys were so last year, and Alizeh’s here to break the chain as she stuns in an ivory-gold outfit.
- When she had us in an all-red ensemble, yet again.
Wearing her dupatta spread out just adds that classic element to her look, and makes for a picture perfect bride!
