5 times Alizeh Shah made our heads turn in bridal shoots

Alizeh Shah has one of the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram feeds we’ve seen, consisting of a mix of her work and her personal life, the style diva always has something new to share with her fans. And today, we’ve compiled for you 5 times that Alizeh Shah left us speechless with her bridal photo-shoots.

When she made a radiant nikkah bride

Donning an all-white kalidaar with dull gold kaam on and a statement jhoomar, Alizeh sure had the hearts of many!

When she shined the brightest among rich marigolds

Alizeh made quite the traditional mayoun bride surrounded by marigolds and choosing to make her chunky jhumkas the center of attention

When she flaunted her all red lehenga

There’s something about the bride donning an all-red ensemble that makes her look regal yet timeless and Alizeh Shah nailed it here

When she went ivory-gold

Pastels and metallic silvers and greys were so last year, and Alizeh’s here to break the chain as she stuns in an ivory-gold outfit.

When she had us in an all-red ensemble, yet again.