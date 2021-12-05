5 times Ayeza Khan nailed the bridal look

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has a lot of happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The iconic, mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial styles. Ayeza is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

Take a look at Ayeza Khan’s Popular Bridal Looks!