5 times Ayeza Khan nailed the bridal look
Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has a lot of happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The iconic, mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.
From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial styles. Ayeza is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.
Take a look at Ayeza Khan’s Popular Bridal Looks!
Read More
Here’s how Pakistani stars celebrate Christmas 2021
Pakistani celebrities from the entertainment and fashion industry expressed their warmest greetings...
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrates Christmas with family
Following their marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the...
Netizens troll Salman Khan as he gets bitten by a snake
Bollywood’s legendary actor Salman Khan, who is going to turn 56 on...
Priyanka Chopra glows as hubby Nick Jonas kisses her
Nick Jonas has a knack for capturing the best moments in time....
WATCH: Falak Shabir cradles baby Alyana in his arms and fans are in awe
Actress Sarah Khan shared a heartfelt video featuring husband Falak Shabir and...