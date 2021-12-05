5 Times Hareem Shah made us go gaga with her dance moves

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 11:55 pm
Hareem Shah

5 Times Hareem Shah made us go gaga with her dance moves

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

Lets have a look at Top 5 Dance Videos of Hareem Shah in 2021

 

 

 

Her engagement and marriage went viral when she shared photos of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram.

She had also shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on June 23 but did not caption the photos.

Later, the TikToker had updated her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey as she went to enjoy her honeymoon period there.

She had been sharing multiple videos while shopping on her Instagram handle to keep her fans glued to her feed.

Note that Hareem gained popularity when her videos with prominent politicians, religious figures and celebrities went viral.

After gaining fame from TikTok, Shah also showed the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.

Read More

1 day ago
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content

After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
1 day ago
Saba Qamar Uninterrupted

Saba Qamar has given more than 15 years to the industry and...
55 mins ago
Bride-to-be Momina Sundas shares her bridal shower pictures

Famed YouTuber Shahveer Jafry's cousin and crime partner Momina Sundas is getting...
58 mins ago
Supermodel Sonia Nazir’s Latest Dance Video Sets Internet Ablaze

Supermodel/Actress Sonia Nazir is doing some very special segment in upcoming film Dhai chaal which is...
2 hours ago
Flashback Friday: Saba Qamar looks ravishing in Red

Saba Qamar is a Pakistani actress and television personality whose real name is...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian 'does not want' Kanye West at family Christmas celebration

Kim Kardashian is reportedly refusing to attend the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party...