A girl who just looks like Scarlett Johansson!
Ekaterina Shumskaya, dubbed as “Russian Scarlett Johansson” on TikTok.
She says that she wants her own life and that her likeness to the Black Widow actress “makes her cry.”
Despite gaining 10.2 million TikTok followers due to her uncanny resemblance with Johansson, Shumskaya said, “There are people on the internet who confuse me with Scarlett. We just look alike.”
The 24-year-old also recalled dressing up as the Marvel actress for the Moscow premiere of Black Widow, where she cried due to her anonymity, according to her.
“I want to live my own life, not Scarlett’s,” she said.
Shumskaya is well-known for cosplaying as Johansson on the popular video-sharing app; she rose to prominence after cosplaying the Marvel star with the Russian hashtag # whodoilooklike.
