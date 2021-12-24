Aamir Khan secretly married to famous Indian actress?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has secretly married famous Indian actress Fatima Sana. According to Indian media reports, the actor will marry Fatima Sana for the third time and will make the announcement following the release of his new film, Lal Singh Chadha.

However, once again the edited photos of Aamir and Fatima have gone viral on social media.

Social media users have claimed that these are photos of Aamir Khan’s wedding ceremony, but in fact, they are of Aamir Khan’s own ex-wife, Karan Rao, on which a picture of Fatima Sana has been affixed through Photoshop.

There has been no reaction from Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana to their marriage rumors.

It should be noted that Fatima Sana Sheikh had worked with Aamir Khan in the film Dangal in which she was the daughter of the actor.