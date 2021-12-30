Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalized in critical condition
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf National Assembly member Aamir Liaquat Hussain is shifted to the hospital in critical condition.
The MNA from Karachi, and host of the BOL TV show, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.
The host of Bol Entertainment’s Bol House Show, Amir Liaquat has been admitted to South City Hospital in Karachi with a complaint of high fever.
عامر لیاقت حسین کی حالت تشویش ناک ساؤتھ سٹی اسپتال منتقل کیا جارہا ہے
— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021
In this regard, it was reported from the official Twitter account of PTI MNA that “the condition of Aamir Liaquat Hussain is critical and he is being shifted to South City Hospital.”
