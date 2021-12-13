Actresses who were exceptional in 2021!

One of the highest points in the drama industry this year was the amount of fresh content that we got to see despite the ongoing pandemic. Avid television audiences were truly spoilt for choice. There have been many new serials that we’ve enjoyed this year and many continue on our television screens right now which viewers cannot get enough of. And what makes these dramas worth watching? Amongst many things including storyline, acting, and production value, the cast is what truly makes the drama feel complete. Today we’ve rounded up six actresses who we think did exceptionally well this year on TV.

Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is that one actress who has shown that there can be all-rounders in the industry, who have the looks and also the acting capabilities to match it. On a mission to have us laugh all throughout Ramadan, Khan took on the role of Meenu in Chupke Chupke which went on to become such a big hit that fans are already looking forward to a second season. The actress has some of the most iconic roles associated to her name, be it Mehwish from Mere Paas Tum Ho to Farah in Pyarey Afzal. Stepping into the shoes of a role as comical as Meenu, she has proven that she’s here to stay. The actress also took on the brilliant role of Geeti Princess in Laapata, which aired in the second half of the year, and her monologues in the drama were massively talked about. Torn between a helpless Geeti and a scheming Geeti in the mirror, she simply nailed it. We’re excited to see what she has in stock for us next year.

Yumna Zaidi

The name Yumna Zaidi itself has become synonymous with great acting, and she has been proving her skills time and time again with each venture. Choosing her roles carefully, Zaidi is an actress par excellence, with roles like Mahjabeen from Pyar Ke Sadqay, Sila from Darr Si Jati Hai Sila, and Shakra from Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb under her belt. The actress started the year off with a strong performance in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi where she stole the show with her brilliant portrayal of Sumbul, who still had that little Allah Rakhi very much alive in her. Her role wasn’t an easy one and not many would have dared to do it. She redefines herself in every character she plays and her current role in Ishq-e-Laa proves just that. The starlet is currently playing one of the most challenging roles of her life which is mentally and physically draining in Sinf-e-Aahan as the resilient Shaista who is fighting the patriarchy within her family. And we’re excited to see how she makes her way to the army. Add to the list her work ethic, her humble nature, her calm demeanor and her range which stands incomparable, 2021 was definitely Zaidi’s year in the entertainment industry.

Kubra Khan

Kubra Khan has built herself a name with the bold choices of characters that she opts for, she made a strong debut in Sang-e-Marmar as Shireen and then opted for an even stronger character in Muqabil as Parisa making the audience hate her first and then sympathising with her. She stole the show with her portrayal as Husn-e-Jahaan in Alif and proved her mettle in many other dramas and films like Namaloom Afraad. She’s currently wining over the audience by playing Mashal in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, a neglected child who has centered her life proving to be better than her cousin that she was always compared to. The actress made Mashal a villain that we strongly empathise with, tapping into a grey area that only a few villains can master, she’s a villain but she’s also a victim, she’s simple and she’s also complex with many layers that add depth to her character. She can also be seen acting as the rich and spoilt Mahjabeen in Sinf-e-Aahan who never really learnt what healthy relationships look like because she had only seen her parents fight and now wants to prove to them what she is capable of when challenged and mocked by her mother for being inspired by General Nigar. And we can’t wait to see if Mahjabeen, the sinf-e-naazuk, can really transform into sinf-e-aahan.

Iqra Aziz

Pakistan has no dearth of talent and that has been proven time and again by Iqra Aziz. Although she’s been in the industry for the last 6-7 years, it has been Iqra Aziz’s immense show of talent in the last few dramas which has made her a household name in no time. The starlet rose to fame with her brilliant comedic timing in Suno Chanda, and she has been unstoppable since then, giving one hit drama after another. From Ajiya in Suno Chanda to Noori in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, she has proven that she’s only gone from strength to strength! Starring in Raqeeb Se as the awestruck Ameera, she perfected every layer the character had with incredible intricacy. Things also took a turn for the young actress when she signed up for playing Mahi in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 this year, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry! Not only did the year prove to be one of her most successful years career-wise, but also family-wise, as she welcomed her son, Kabir Hussain, this year.

Mahira Khan

If the word superstar had a face in a Pakistani dictionary, it’d be Mahira Khan’s. The actress has been super popular ever since she took on the role of Khirad for Humsafar, and while the diva is very selective on what projects she signs, she gives it her blood, sweat and tears once she’s signed it. The actress marked her comeback on the TV screens as Mehreen Mansoor in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and is proving to be the backbone and the selling point of the drama despite its dragged narrative. Khan had been away from the TV screens for a while, first shooting for Maula Jutt before the pandemic hit and then for Neelofar this year, and throughout this time her comeback performances were widely anticipated. She then graced our TV screens with her power-packed performance in the biopic Aik Hai Nigar and people just can’t stop raving about the masterstroke that it is. Everything she does is news, everything she says is quote-worthy, and everything she wears is a fashion statement whether it’s off-screen or on-screen, and if that doesn’t speak volumes of her success, we don’t know what will!

Sarah Khan

We’ve been witnessing Sarah Khan throughout the years playing brief supporting roles and she’s always been a treat to watch. In the past year and a half, we’ve seen the actress at the top of her game! Giving us a character that we loved hating by characterising Miraal in Sabaat, to giving us an empowered Zohra in Raqs-e-Bismil that super-charged her television career; the growth of the actress is commendable. The actress, now several dramas old, also starred in a pivotal role as Falak in Laapata this year where she was lauded for leaving her toxic husband behind and changing the narrative of women being the damsels in distress waiting for a hero to save them. Khan undeniably chooses roles where she’s her own hero and we love her for that!