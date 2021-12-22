Adele tops nominations for Brits Awards

With ruling music charts around the globe after her comeback album 30, Adele also tops the nominees for the 2022 Brits Awards with four nominations.

The British music sensation has been in the limelight after a huge gap and the fans are relishing her comeback.

Read more: Adele invites former teacher to her next show after reunion

Adele has been nominated in the Brits for best album, the best artist, best song for “Easy On Me”.

Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, and Dave are also among the top nominees besides Adele in a list of male and female categories with four nominations each.

Read more: Adele tops UK album and singles chart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

The 42nd edition of the award show will take place on February 8, in London and the organisers have also announced the introduction of four genre awards: alternative/rock act, hip-hop/grime/rap act, dance act, and pop/R’n’B act.