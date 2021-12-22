Adele tops nominations for Brits Awards

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 11:56 am

Adele enjoys the top position with four nominations. Image: Instagram

With ruling music charts around the globe after her comeback album 30, Adele also tops the nominees for the 2022 Brits Awards with four nominations.

The British music sensation has been in the limelight after a huge gap and the fans are relishing her comeback.

Read more: Adele invites former teacher to her next show after reunion

Adele has been nominated in the Brits for best album, the best artist, best song for “Easy On Me”.

Image: Instagram

Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, and Dave are also among the top nominees besides Adele in a list of male and female categories with four nominations each.

Read more: Adele tops UK album and singles chart

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

The 42nd edition of the award show will take place on February 8, in London and the organisers have also announced the introduction of four genre awards: alternative/rock act, hip-hop/grime/rap act, dance act, and pop/R’n’B act.

Read More

1 hour ago
Saboor Aly looks gorgeous at Mariam Ansari's mayoun

Stunning Saboor Aly shared some eye-catching snaps from the mayoun ceremony of...
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt soptted wearing Pakistani designer

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing...
12 hours ago
Ayesha Omar bashes troll for asking how much she 'charges' to dance at weddings

Ayesha Omar, who’s known to hit back at trolls, has silenced a...
13 hours ago
Alizeh Shah’s Latest Dance video Sets the Internet on fire

Social media sensation and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in...
13 hours ago
Instagram Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar , better known by her stage name Saba Qamar, is a...
14 hours ago
Sajal Aly, Ayeza, Mahira nominated for 100 most beautiful faces of 2021

Mahira Khan, Ayeza Khan, and Sajal Aly, all Pakistani actresses, have been...