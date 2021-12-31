After fame in Boxing, Mike Tyson tries his luck in Acting

Seems like a lot of the sportsmen are jumping into the acting world. After the success of The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Mike Tyson is all set to make his debut.

Liger, starring former US boxer, Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday, has a release date, according to the film’s producers.

To confirm the film’s release date, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar revealed the first look of Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.

Karan, one of the film’s co-producers, took to Instagram to reveal the film’s poster with the remark, “Presenting the #LigerFirstGlimpse – filled with action & thrill.”

The picture will be released on August 25th of the next year.

The director further said, “This is just the beginning, we’ll see you in cinemas on 25th August 2022! #Liger.”

Puri Jagannadh wrote and directed the next sports action film, which is being co-produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh under the brands of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Mike Tyson is slated to make his Bollywood acting debut in this flick.

