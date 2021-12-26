Ahsan Mohsin discusses being trolled after marrying Minal Khan, ‘Gaaliyan mili’
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a celebrity couple, are set to arrive together on Ahsan Khan’s chat show.
The Udaari actress filmed a behind-the-scenes video with the pair, in which she inquired about the largest difference in their lives since marrying.
According to the Mera Rab Waris actor, he has been mocked on social media and continues to get attacked on a regular basis. Minal quickly responded to his statement by stating that these are the side effects of being around a well-known star.
Read more. Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shares romantic clicks with wifey amid snowfall
The pair were criticized for their online Affection even before they married, and their honeymoon photos drew a polarising response from the internet.
