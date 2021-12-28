Aima Baig got angry on crowd: threatens to leave

It seems like the singers are not having it from their crowd these days. Following in the footsteps of Talha Anjum and Atif Aslam, Aima Baig is the latest performer to be forced to call a concert off in the middle of performance due to disruptive audience members.

Read more: THROWBACK: Aima Baig’s sizzling dance video sets internet on fire

A video from Aima’s recent concert at Punjab Group of Colleges in Gujranwala, in which the Baazi singer is seen educating a front-row concert attendee, has been making the rounds on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“Go to the back,” Aima instructed the young man before requesting security’s assistance in removing him from the front row.

“If you people misbehave, I’ll go back…” she said, addressing the throng.

Read more: Aima Baig, most-streamed female artist Pakistan 2021

“Everything gets destroyed for everyone else who is here to enjoy because of one person like him,” Aima added.

The crowd then apologized to the Kalabaaz Dil singer, who pledged to stay and finish the performance.