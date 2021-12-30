Aima Baig just can’t get over sister Komal’s stunning Valima look
As Komal Baig has wrapped up her wedding festivities with a dreamy reception in Islamabad yesterday, iconic singer Aima Baig just can’t get over how beautiful her sister looked at her Valima.
Aima Baig turned to her Instagram story and shared a drop-dead gorgeous click of Komal Baig and requested her to stop looking so stunning. “Behan. Stop being so haseen Yo,” she wrote.
Undoubtedly, Komal Baig just nailed the look donning a peachish-pink attire, embellished with silver stonework. She kept her makeup soft and subtle. She wore minimal jewellery and rings. What caught the attention was her gorgeous hairdo which made her look more fine.
While groom Salem vaunted his grace in a formal getup donning a navy blue suit attire and paired it with a brown tie.
Take a look at the dreamy Valima photoshoot here:
Earlier in August, the internet was ablaze with Baig;s Baraat pictures and needless to say, the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Komal looked ethereal in a traditional red and gold bridal outfit, with the groom donning a black sherwani.
Also Read: Aima Baig hosts an extravagant wedding ceremony for Komal Baig
Read More
Alizeh Shah’s 2021 Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures and Videos
Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential....
Dananeer Mobeen talks about criticism for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan
Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to prominence overnight with her...
Dananeer aka 'pawri' girl discloses how she chooses not to focus online trolling
Dananeer Mobeen, the popular pawri girl, rose to immense recognition after her...
Sana Fakhar dance moves at Areeba Habib’s mayun goes viral
The wedding festivities for Areeba Habib have are in full swing, and...
Stunning Disha Patani shares sizzling looks from her beach vacation
Actress Disha Patani is a Bollywood diva, her Instagram handle clearly depicts her...