Aima Baig just can’t get over sister Komal’s stunning Valima look

As Komal Baig has wrapped up her wedding festivities with a dreamy reception in Islamabad yesterday, iconic singer Aima Baig just can’t get over how beautiful her sister looked at her Valima.

Aima Baig turned to her Instagram story and shared a drop-dead gorgeous click of Komal Baig and requested her to stop looking so stunning. “Behan. Stop being so haseen Yo,” she wrote.

Undoubtedly, Komal Baig just nailed the look donning a peachish-pink attire, embellished with silver stonework. She kept her makeup soft and subtle. She wore minimal jewellery and rings. What caught the attention was her gorgeous hairdo which made her look more fine.

While groom Salem vaunted his grace in a formal getup donning a navy blue suit attire and paired it with a brown tie.

Take a look at the dreamy Valima photoshoot here:

Earlier in August, the internet was ablaze with Baig;s Baraat pictures and needless to say, the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Komal looked ethereal in a traditional red and gold bridal outfit, with the groom donning a black sherwani.

