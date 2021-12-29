Aiman and Muneeb share glimpses from their trip to Dubai

29th Dec, 2021.
The industry’s most popular star couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, went on a family vacation to Dubai and were spotted having a great time and really soaking in the vacation cheer amidst the luxurious Dubai.

Muneeb Butt just posted a Vlog on the highlights of his trip to Dubai on his YouTube channel.

 

After their Dubai trip, the lovely couple is currently enjoying their winter vacations in the northern areas of Pakistan with their family.

 

For the trip, Aiman and Muneeb are joined by their twin sister Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. This is their first trip since Minal’s wedding in September 2021.

