Aiman Khan enjoys snowfall in Murree, see photos

Aiman Khan, a well-known and most adored celebrity in Pakistan’s drama industry, is currently enjoying her best time with husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal as they jet off to enjoy the snowfall on the chilly hillside of Murree.

The duo is joined by Aiman’s family, who are on a lovely family vacation with her brothers and mother. The couple gave us major vacation goals, from gorgeous landscapes to exquisite accommodations.

Turning to Instagram, the actress shared dramatic photos of herself enjoying the snowfall while dressed in a chic winter cozy coat.

Take a look: