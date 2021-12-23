Aiman & Minal turn heads in black & pink

The star sisters Aiman & Minal look stunning in their latest collection. Image: Instagram

The star sisters Aiman and Minal look as pretty as a picture in their new collection of Aiman Minal Closet.

Their latest festive collection looks perfect for the ongoing wedding season in Pakistan and the duo shares stunning pictures for the fans out there.

Read more: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt meets Turkish chef Burak Özdemir

Minal who recently tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram looks irresistible in a black pishwas with elegant Mughal style jewelry.

Not coming slow, Minal took the eyeballs when flaunts her look in pretty pink attire.

Read more: Aiman and Muneeb Butt gives major boss vibes in power suits

The Khan sisters stepped into the industry as child artists but now are considered among the most beloved stars of Pakistani drama industry.