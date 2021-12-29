Alex Rodriguez mocks his ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s ex, poured love on his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, expressing his affection and respect for her.

The former professional baseball shortstop from the United States appeared to show his rage in a romantic way, appreciating his newest ex Jennifer Lopez’s other ex Cynthia.

Gushing over his ex-wife, Rodriguez wrote: “I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration.”

Some celebrities’ followers and critics see Alex’s sincere message to her ex-wife as a dig at his previous lover Lopez, who failed to please Alex during their relationship.

According to followers, A-Rod previewed Lopez’s failure as a lover and mother, as well as the real cause for his breakup from Jennifer Lopez.

Alex took to Instagram to share a series of emotional photos of Cynthia, the mother of his two children Natasha and Ella, and to wish her a happy 49th birthday.