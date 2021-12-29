Alex Rodriguez mocks his ex Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s ex, poured love on his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, expressing his affection and respect for her.
The former professional baseball shortstop from the United States appeared to show his rage in a romantic way, appreciating his newest ex Jennifer Lopez’s other ex Cynthia.
Gushing over his ex-wife, Rodriguez wrote: “I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration.”
Some celebrities’ followers and critics see Alex’s sincere message to her ex-wife as a dig at his previous lover Lopez, who failed to please Alex during their relationship.
Read more. Jennifer Lopez refuses to share photos with Ben Affleck, know why
According to followers, A-Rod previewed Lopez’s failure as a lover and mother, as well as the real cause for his breakup from Jennifer Lopez.
Alex took to Instagram to share a series of emotional photos of Cynthia, the mother of his two children Natasha and Ella, and to wish her a happy 49th birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Sana Javed looks ravishing in desi attire
The cute and adorable Pakistani actress Sana Javed is also the better...
Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul
MOSUL - A budding Iraqi filmmaker yells "action!" as an actress clambers...
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Winter Look
Yashma Gill, who is extremely skilled and lovely, is dressed to the...
Which single actress does Haris Rauf follow on Instagram?
National team fast bowler Haris Rauf is one of the few Pakistani...