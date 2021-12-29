Alex Rodriguez mocks his ex Jennifer Lopez

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 10:19 pm
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s ex husband mocked her

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s ex, poured love on his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, expressing his affection and respect for her.

The former professional baseball shortstop from the United States appeared to show his rage in a romantic way, appreciating his newest ex Jennifer Lopez’s other ex Cynthia.

Gushing over his ex-wife, Rodriguez wrote: “I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration.”

Some celebrities’ followers and critics see Alex’s sincere message to her ex-wife as a dig at his previous lover Lopez, who failed to please Alex during their relationship.

Read more. Jennifer Lopez refuses to share photos with Ben Affleck, know why

According to followers, A-Rod previewed Lopez’s failure as a lover and mother, as well as the real cause for his breakup from Jennifer Lopez.

Alex took to Instagram to share a series of emotional photos of Cynthia, the mother of his two children Natasha and Ella, and to wish her a happy 49th birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

