Alia Bhatt’s killer dance videos sets the internet on fire

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves as she was spotted shaking a leg at the wedding of her friend Meghna Goyal.

The beautiful actor attended the nuptials of her friend and danced her heart out to Justin Bieber songs along with her girl gang, and the bridesmaids dazzled across the dance floor.

Spreading like fire, glimpses of the ceremony and celebration flooded the internet. Alia Bhatt was dressed to the nines in a silver pink shimmery outfit by ace designer Faraz Manan.

