Alia Bhatt redefines royalty and elegance in golden lehenga glowing star

Alia Bhatt redefines royalty and elegance in golden lehenga

Alia Bhatt who is currently promoting her upcoming movies RRR and Brahmastra, is not leaving any stone unturned to look like a diva and setting the internet ablaze. Her latest photoshoot in velvet and tulle lehenga left fans in awe.

Ami Patel who styled Alia’s latest look took to instagram and shared several pictures of her dressed in a gorgeous lehenga. Alia wore golded lehenga. The caption read,” Gold and nude and everything skin.” The lehenga belongs from the house of Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for designing eloquent and exquisite lehenga.

