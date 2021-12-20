Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt shares adorable selfie with her cat

Alia Bhatt shares adorable selfie with her cat

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt shares adorable selfie with her cat
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt keeps her fans updated on social media. From updates about her life and work to important social causes, Alia Bhatt reach out to speak about several topics. But on a lazy Monday morning, she like the rest of us cannot bear to get out of bed.

The Kalank actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her cat Edward along with a closer shot of her room.

Sharing the picture with her white Persian cat, the beautiful actor wrote, “IRL (in real life).” Besides that, she also added a monkey emoji in the caption.

In the photo, Alia can be seen lying down on her bed with her pet, as both of them posed for the camera. The photo also gave a glimpse of her bedroom which showcased a Victorian-style copper-coloured mirror with two lamps on both sides.

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story