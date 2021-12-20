Alia Bhatt shares adorable selfie with her cat

Alia Bhatt keeps her fans updated on social media. From updates about her life and work to important social causes, Alia Bhatt reach out to speak about several topics. But on a lazy Monday morning, she like the rest of us cannot bear to get out of bed.

The Kalank actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her cat Edward along with a closer shot of her room.

Sharing the picture with her white Persian cat, the beautiful actor wrote, “IRL (in real life).” Besides that, she also added a monkey emoji in the caption.

In the photo, Alia can be seen lying down on her bed with her pet, as both of them posed for the camera. The photo also gave a glimpse of her bedroom which showcased a Victorian-style copper-coloured mirror with two lamps on both sides.