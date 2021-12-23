Alia Bhatt steps out in a shimmery outfit for RRR promotion

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 09:04 pm
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been lighting up social media with her fashionable outfits in recent days. The popular actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, RRR, co-starring Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan, and every time she steps out, Alia manages to steal the show with her looks. She is all set to promote RRR on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, and she nailed her elegant style in a stunning dress once again.

She went outside from the vanity van to pose for the photographers. Alia smiled and posed while keeping her distance from the paparazzi. In the comedy show, the RRR star seemed pumped to promote the magnum opus alongside director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR.

Read more: Alia Bhatt soptted wearing Pakistani designer

In the pictures, Alia is seen donning a neon yellow, shimmering one-shoulder dress paired with white high heels. She styled her hair into a center-parted sleek ponytail with flawless makeup.

Have a look:

