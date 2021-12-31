Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shares a precious New Year wish; See PHOTOS

31st Dec, 2021. 10:21 pm

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shares a precious New Year wish Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The year 2021 is about to end and New Year 2022is about to start in a few hours. The Bollywood celebs are following the trend and wishing the fans Happy New Year.

Soni Razdan also joined the line of stars in attempting to bid farewell to 2021 with invaluable photos of her family including Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

Soni took her Instagram handle to drop unseen photos of Alia and Shaheen. Soni wrote, “My NEAR my DEAR my FEAR and a very HAPPY NEW YEAR! Bye bye 2021.”

In the photographs, Alia is seen dressed in a strapless white and silver dress. Her hair is left open with beachy curls paired with gold earrings. Shaheen is spotted in a white hoodie with her hair left open.

