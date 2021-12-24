Alia Bhatt’s Pictures in Hot Black Mini Dress From 83 Screening Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently attended the special premiere of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movie 83 in Mumbai. For the premiere, Alia chose to go with the theme and turned up wearing a black mini dress that had sparkly accents.

Alia Bhatt’s grey and black dress was from the designer Yousef Akbar and it cost USD 2965 which is equal to INR 2,33,675.95. Alia posed with her back cape on the red carpet of the event and looked absolutely stylish.

The Raazi actor, who has teamed with Ranveer for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, styled her dress with a pair of sandals and middle-parted tousled air.

Along with Alia, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi among others also turned up wearing black at the event.