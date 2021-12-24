Alia Bhatt’s Pictures in Hot Black Mini Dress From 83 Screening Goes Viral
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently attended the special premiere of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movie 83 in Mumbai. For the premiere, Alia chose to go with the theme and turned up wearing a black mini dress that had sparkly accents.
Alia Bhatt’s grey and black dress was from the designer Yousef Akbar and it cost USD 2965 which is equal to INR 2,33,675.95. Alia posed with her back cape on the red carpet of the event and looked absolutely stylish.
The Raazi actor, who has teamed with Ranveer for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, styled her dress with a pair of sandals and middle-parted tousled air.
Along with Alia, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi among others also turned up wearing black at the event.
Read More
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content
After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
Kareena Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19
Kareena Kapoor's Omicron test report came negative. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
Aamir Khan secretly married to famous Indian actress?
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has secretly married famous Indian actress Fatima Sana....
Nora Fatehi challenged her fans to show some moves on ‘Dance Meri Rani’
Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to her millions of followers after...