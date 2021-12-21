Alizeh Shah declared ‘Nagin of Pakistan’ over latest pictures

Leading actress and the sensation of Media, Alizeh Shah is known for her talent and she frequently makes headlines because of her posts and viral videos.

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catch the eye of netizens and it gets viral. Shah surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to her Instagram account and posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her tomboy look while her fans seem to adore the pictures.

One of her followers labelled Alizeh as ‘’Nagin of Pakistan’’, the other was floored by the enchanting beauty who commented: ‘Awesome’.

Previously, Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped and fell down after giving a power-packed dance performance with the feat singer Shazia Manzoor for Nisa Hussain at Bridal Couture Week 2021.

In the video, Alizeh, while returning to the ramp after the mind-blowing ramp walk, slipped because of her heavy attire, and then singer Shazia helped her out.