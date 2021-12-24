Alizeh Shah desperately waits for the Biryani, see photo

Alizeh Shah desperately waits for Biryani, see photo

Pakistani actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah shared a photo of herself that she took while waiting for her mother to complete preparing Biryani. However, it appears that Alizeh was not in the mood to put on makeup for this particular photo.

Despite the fact that it appears like a beauty filter has been placed on the image, Her face appears to be completely makeup-free, as she gives us a no-makeup look.

Sharing the picture, the Ehd e Wafa actress wrote, “Waiting for mom cooked biryani on a Friday like.”

Take a look: