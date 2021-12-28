Alizeh Shah slays in an off-shoulder black top

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 06:33 pm
Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation known for her outspoken personality and dance videos that quickly caught the attention of netizens, recently turned into a black beauty in her latest pictures.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa starlet posted her picture wearing a black off-shoulder puff-sleeved top and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

She paired her top with black denim pants and kept her look classy with a no-makeup look. Alizeh left her hair open in a half ponytail with bangs. Her pictures garnered lovely comments in no time.

