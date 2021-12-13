Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves sets the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. Shah surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.

The Bridal Couture Week 2021’s Day 3 reflected a gorgeous amalgamation of eastern bridal wear and formal fashion and needless to say, the dazzling extravaganza was a glitzy show of hues and designs.

Adorning a beautiful ivory gown, Alizeh Shah and legendary singer Shazia Manzoor showcased killer dance moves and unmatchable energy whilst setting the ramp on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped and fell down after giving a power-packed dance performance with the feat singer Shazia Manzoor for Nisa Hussain at Bridal Couture Week 2021.

n the video, Alizeh, while returning to the ramp after the mind-blowing ramp walk, slipped because of her heavy attire, and then singer Shazia helped her out.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Labiba Arshad (@labibaarshad)





In Bridal Couture Week 2021, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress is seen donning a beige bridal gown embellished with heavy beaded embroidery. The diva becomes the showstopper as she shows some killer dance moves during her ramp walk with the voice of legendary singer Shazia Manzoor.