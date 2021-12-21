Alizeh Shah’s Latest Dance video Sets the Internet on fire
Social media sensation and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.
Earlier, some of her dance videos went viral on social media, and fans are gushing over it.
Let’s have a look at her dance videos on the popular song Dilbar:
Have a look!
In the latest video, Alizeh Shah can be seen showing her killing moves on an unknown song. The video is going viral on the internet and fans are gushing over it.
