Alizeh Shah’s reaction comes after she fell down in Bridal Fashion Week

Leading Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah’s reaction came after she fell down while walking on the ramp on the third day of Bridal Fashion Week. The diva shared a post on her Instagram account and said that last night was a rollercoaster full of emotions.

While explaining the situation the diva stated that “A fall which was led by a confusion where I was going towards the left side and Shazia Manzoor thought that we had to go to the right and I slipped, but what a fireball of energy Shazia Jee has that she picked me back with so much love, and I was motivated by my fellow colleague.”

“I felt so good being around all these powerful and strong women – Life is full of ups and downs and some fall too but never think that it’s over, together we can and we will make a positive difference,” Alizeh said.

Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped after her power full dance performance with the renowned Punjabi singer, Shazia Manzoor at Bridal Fashion Week. The video went viral on social media. After the ramp walk Ehd-e-Wafa star while returning to the ramp slipped and the singer helped her out.