Alizey Feroze shares a special picture of ‘Santa’
KARACHI: Alizey Feroze is the wife of Pakistani superstar Feroze Khan, she is often in news for the family pictures she shares on her Instagram.
Recently she shares special pictures of a Santa on her Instagram. The picture contains Sultan Feroze Khan, son of Alizey and Feroze Khan standing in front of the Christmas tree.
View this post on Instagram
Fans loved the picture and started showing love and comments for Sultan, Alizey has been sharing the family pictures on her Instagram and netizens have been appreciating the lovely couple from time to time.
Read More
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits $1 billion at the box office
Spider-Man: No Way Home has a star-studded cast, which has earned the...
Asim Azhar shares a special message for his mother
Asim Azhar is like fresh air in the music fraternity of Pakistan,...
Salman Khan Birthday: Lets take a look at his TOP 10 Songs
As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Monday),...
Faryal Mehmood's TOP 5 DANCE VIDEOS of 2021
Faryal Mehmood is Pakistan’s one of the most famous dancers. She knows...
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay ends with a heartfelt note by Mahira Khan
The drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay needs no introduction, the...