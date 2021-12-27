Alizey Feroze shares a special picture of ‘Santa’

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 12:16 am
Alizey Khan

Alizey Khan Photo: File

KARACHI: Alizey Feroze is the wife of Pakistani superstar Feroze Khan, she is often in news for the family pictures she shares on her Instagram.

Recently she shares special pictures of a Santa on her Instagram. The picture contains Sultan Feroze Khan, son of Alizey and Feroze Khan standing in front of the Christmas tree.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Fans loved the picture and started showing love and comments for Sultan, Alizey has been sharing the family pictures on her Instagram and netizens have been appreciating the lovely couple from time to time.

