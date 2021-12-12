Amitabh Bachchan rents out his house to Kriti Sanon

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan rented his Andheri apartment for 10 lakh per month to the actress Kriti Sanon.

The Mimi star formerly lived in her Juhu condo with her family. She has now hired Amitabh’s Mumbai duplex.

Money Control reports that the entire rent for the duplex flat is 10 lakh per month for two years, from October 16, 2021, to October 15, 2023.

The residence has four parking spaces, and Kriti, 31, has already paid the security deposit of 60 lakh.

For those who are unaware, Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan have leased one of their Juhu residences to the State Bank of India for a period of 15 years.