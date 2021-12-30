Amna Ilyas shares her major fitness goals, see photos
Showbiz personalities all across the world, including Pakistan, put a lot of effort into staying in shape. Amna Ilyas, a well-known Pakistani actress, and model also work-out on a regular basis to stay healthy and fit, giving us major fitness goals in the latest pictures.
Turning to Instgaram, the actress posted her pictures from the gym, showing off her toned body wearing a maroon gym suit and captioned, “Work in progress”
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Just after she posted the picture, Amna faced strong criticism for sharing such revealing and bold pictures. Expressing their objections, the keyboard warriors slammed her and directed demeaning remarks towards her photos.
Read More
Top 5 Best English Songs of 2021
In 2021, there was a song for every occasion, every event, and...
Urfi Javed Wears Backless Netizens Brutally Tolled her
Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed, who turned heads in a backless shirt...
Hareem Shah latest videos with her husband go viral
Hareem Shah is a famous tikTocker and social media star, who rose...
Bharti Singh responds to question about her delivery to Paparazzi
Indian comedy star Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with...
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah says Muslims sidelined in India
Experienced Bollywood actor, Naseeruddin Shah heavily slated the Indian government on its...