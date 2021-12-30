Amna Ilyas shares her major fitness goals, see photos

30th Dec, 2021. 11:46 pm
Amna Ilyas shares major fitness goals, see photos

Amna Ilyas shares her major fitness goals, see photos

Showbiz personalities all across the world, including Pakistan, put a lot of effort into staying in shape. Amna Ilyas, a well-known Pakistani actress, and model also work-out on a regular basis to stay healthy and fit, giving us major fitness goals in the latest pictures.

Turning to Instgaram, the actress posted her pictures from the gym, showing off her toned body wearing a maroon gym suit and captioned, “Work in progress”

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Just after she posted the picture, Amna faced strong criticism for sharing such revealing and bold pictures. Expressing their objections, the keyboard warriors slammed her and directed demeaning remarks towards her photos.

