Ananya Panday Wants A “Bouquet Of French Fries”

Ananya Panday is a social media sensation, had all her followers smiling on Friday when she shared a new post. In the photo the actress can be seen holding a bouquet of French fries and not of flower. Anaya is seen holding a bouquet of fries and that is all she wants she posts in her caption. She can be seen smiling as she bites into fried. She captioned the post, “I just want a bouquet of French fries.” Reacting to the post, producer Tanuj Garg said, “The truffle ones.”

Earlier Ananya Panday shared a set of glamorous photos. She captioned the post, “I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing.” Replying to the post, actress Tamannaah Bhatia dropped laughing emojis.