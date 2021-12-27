Anurag Kashyap casts Pakistani actress Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal
Superstars from the Pakistani Tv industry are making it big, recently actors Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal have been cast to work with renowned Indian director Anurag Kashyap in an upcoming project.
The famous actors are presently working in the European country Belarus on the new project.
Saba took Instagram to announce the news for the fans on Monday “It’s the first day of why I came to Belarus… You’ll see it soon, InshAllah. New project with a great director,” said Saba in a video shared on her Instagram, tagging Kashyap in the caption.
However, Ushna also reshared a story on her Instagram in which she’s in conversation with Kashyap.
“Cross border collab. Honored and excited to learn from this institution,” stated Ushna.
Whereas, it is still not clear if the actors are a part of an approaching film or a web series but we wish all the best to the actors.
