Anushka hails Deepika as she stuns like a queen in a stunning gown
Actress Anushka Sharma recently gushed over her celeb friend Deepika Padukone, who looked nothing less than a goddess beauty wearing a black lack gown and paired the look with a diamond necklace that had a green locket, rocking her splendid personality.
Deepika flaunted her perfectly toned body in a suede gown by a well-known designer. She went to great lengths to accessorize it with the correct accessories. To which Anushka Sharma commented, “Stunning!” The Ramleela starlet dropped a smiling face with hearts emoji in response.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s the comment:
