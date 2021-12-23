Anushka hails Deepika as she stuns like a queen in a stunning gown

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 04:19 pm
Anushka Deepika

Actress Anushka Sharma recently gushed over her celeb friend Deepika Padukone, who looked nothing less than a goddess beauty wearing a black lack gown and paired the look with a diamond necklace that had a green locket, rocking her splendid personality.

Deepika flaunted her perfectly toned body in a suede gown by a well-known designer. She went to great lengths to accessorize it with the correct accessories. To which Anushka Sharma commented, “Stunning!” The Ramleela starlet dropped a smiling face with hearts emoji in response.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Here’s the comment:

Anushka Sharma's comment on Deepika's post

Also Read: Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!

