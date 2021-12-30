Areeba Habib kick starts wedding festivities with Mayoun ceremony

Actress Areeba Habib had a great time with her friends on Wednesday night!

On her roof-top, the Koi Chand Rakh actress was joined by close friends and family for a Mayun ceremony. The bride-to-be, who was decked out in yellow from head to toe, accessorised with marigold handcrafted jewellery for the occasion.

 

 

Areeba is seen spending fun moments with her mother in a viral video released by an Instagram page, before she finally marries Saadain Imran Sheikh.

In another video, the Jalal actress was seen dancing her heart out while Zubab Rana and Zhalay Sarhadi prepared for Mehendi night.

 

