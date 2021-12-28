Areeba Habib nose piercing video goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 11:30 pm
Bride-to-be Areeba Habib shared the real struggle to become a perfect traditional bride as the actress got her nose pierced and posted a video on her Instagram story.

In the video, the Koi Chand Rakh actress can be seen struggling with her nose piercing. In the captions, she wrote, “Its super painful, real struggle for bride #nosepiercing.”

Earlier, Areeba announced her wedding date by posting a picture of her invitation box on Instagram. The box had a scented candle, a trunk-shaped box of sweets, and an acrylic framed wedding invite with a black border and gold font. The invitation revealed the big day to be on the 2nd of January.

