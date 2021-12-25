Ariana Grande mysteriously goes dark on Twitter; fans baffled
Popular singer Ariana Grande has deactivated her official Twitter handle which now read: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”
She was followed by nearly 90 million users on Twitter and left her fans baffled after deleting her account.
However, after mysteriously going dark on Twitter, she has been posting to her fans on Instagram.
Also, she has also extended Christmas greetings to all her fans in her Insta stories. The musician wrote: “Merry 🙂 be safe I love you.”
Moreover, the singer has crossed over 284 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.
The singer began dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez in January 2020 and announced their engagement eleven months later. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May.
She had earlier been engaged to ladies catnip Pete Davidson and dated later rapper Mac Miller.
Also Read: Ariana Grande claims she broke ‘all the restrictions’ of her contract with ‘The Voice.’
Read More
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content
After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
Saba Qamar Uninterrupted
Saba Qamar has given more than 15 years to the industry and...
Yasir Hussain wishes Merry Christmas with an adorable video of Kabir
Famous Pakistani screenwriter and actor Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram account...
VIDEO: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with funny video
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib...
Celebrity Deaths 2021: Notable Celebrities who died in 2021
The year 2021 has surely been melancholy, as we say farewell to...