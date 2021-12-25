Ariana Grande mysteriously goes dark on Twitter; fans baffled

Popular singer Ariana Grande has deactivated her official Twitter handle which now read: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

She was followed by nearly 90 million users on Twitter and left her fans baffled after deleting her account.

However, after mysteriously going dark on Twitter, she has been posting to her fans on Instagram.

Also, she has also extended Christmas greetings to all her fans in her Insta stories. The musician wrote: “Merry 🙂 be safe I love you.”

Moreover, the singer has crossed over 284 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

The singer began dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez in January 2020 and announced their engagement eleven months later. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May.

She had earlier been engaged to ladies catnip Pete Davidson and dated later rapper Mac Miller.

